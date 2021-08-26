Murder in Fitts Village, claims of Fratricide?

Police are investigating the most recent murder which happened about 10:30 yesterday morjning at Risk Road, Fitts Village, St. James. The deceased has been identified as JAMAR ANDRE CORBIN, 34 Years of Risk Road, Fitts Village, St. James.

Brief Facts

The report recived by the police stated that a man went to the residence of the now deceased and knocked on the front door. The victim opened the door and was met with gun fire. He was rushed to the Queen Elizabeth Hospital by private motor car but was pronounced dead on arrival by medical personnel.