IAPP designates the Caribbean an ‘Emerging Market’ for Data Privacy

Caribbean countries have been positioned to improve their capacity for information privacy management through the recent designation of the region as having ‘Emerging Market‘ status granted by the International Association of Privacy Professionals (IAPP). This comes as Caribbean nations have been passing legislation on Data Privacy, including Trinidad and Barbados. Jamaica passed its own Data Protection Act in 2020 with a two year transition period for Data Controllers to take the necessary steps to ensure full compliance with the requirements under the Act. In an attempt to support Caribbean organizations on the journey to compliance, Jamaican IT and business consulting firm, Symptai Consulting Limited, was pivotal in lobbying for this designation by the IAPP.

What this designation means for Caribbean nations is that the region is recognized by the global body as striving to build a framework on which it will advance its digital economy. This involves equipping its regulatory bodies to respond to changes in the marketplace and global trends in data protection and privacy.

“The IAPP recognizes that Caribbean countries are responding to global trends in data privacy and are positioning their markets accordingly,” said Byron Johnson, Channel Sales Manager for North America at the IAPP. “Through our partner in the region, Symptai Consulting, we are able to provide privacy professionals with quality training in order to thrive in today’s rapidly evolving information economy,” he continued.

Symptai Consulting is the only IAPP certified Data Privacy Training partner in the English-speaking Caribbean region. The Emerging Market designation has now enabled the firm to expand its offerings for training courses at more inclusive prices.

“We lobbied for the designation of Emerging Market for Data Privacy in response to growing demand for the training at a more accessible price point,” explained Andre Palmer, Director of Research and Engagement at Symptai Consulting Limited. “We have been successful and as a result, we are able to offer more attractive pricing for our Data Privacy certifications: CIPM, CIPT, CIPP/E. Symptai also wants to share that with this announcement, previous participants of training sessions will be eligible for a refresher course free of cost.”

“We hope that with this initiative more organizations and professionals will be able to come on board to adequately train their staff to respond to many of the urgent data protection matters that face us in today’s digital reality”, Palmer continued.

The virtual and in-person training programmes offered by Symptai equip participants with the knowledge and skills for managing data privacy in compliance with legislation in Jamaica and the Caribbean. The programmes provide comprehensive training towards certifications in Certified Information Privacy Manager (CIPM), Certified Information Privacy Technologist (CIPT) and Certified Privacy Professional/Europe (CIPP/E)

Courses cover a range of topics geared towards increasing the adoption of data privacy in the region that now impacts the role of regulatory compliance. Fundamental, as well as in depth training can be expected across several key areas including: Technical measures and privacy-enhancing technologies,

Privacy governance, and International Data Transfers.

Symptai will be hosting its next training session August 19 -20. Persons who wish to register for the upcoming CIPM, CIPT and CIPP/E courses can visit Symptai’s website at https://www.symptai.com or Email training@symptai.com for more information.