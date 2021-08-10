Guy Hewitt Aims for Ch Ch East Central

This is to confirm that yesterday, I contacted the officers of the Christ Church East Central Branch (CCEC) of the Democratic Labour Party (DLP) to explore the possibility of being their constituency representative.

Persons should be aware that I am a Christ Church man, having lived in Silver Sands, Maxwell, Dover, Rendezvous and now Warners.

While I have been focusing exclusively on the presidency of the DLP, I have been persuaded by persons both from within the Party and the country at-large to apply my leadership skills and passion not only to administrative but political leadership. I believe that the constituency of Christ Church East Central would be a good fit.

I am committed to Barbados and to the DLP and offer my time, energy, and talents to the people of Barbados to serve them in the best way possible.