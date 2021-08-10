Guy Hewitt Aims for Ch Ch East Central

by Bajan Reporter / August 10th, 2021

This is to confirm that yesterday, I contacted the officers of the Christ Church East Central Branch (CCEC) of the Democratic Labour Party (DLP) to explore the possibility of being their constituency representative.

Persons should be aware that I am a Christ Church man, having lived in Silver Sands, Maxwell, Dover, Rendezvous and now Warners.

May the Lord continue to be the people’s guide.

May the Lord continue to be the people’s guide.

While I have been focusing exclusively on the presidency of the DLP, I have been persuaded by persons both from within the Party and the country at-large to apply my leadership skills and passion not only to administrative but political leadership. I believe that the constituency of Christ Church East Central would be a good fit.

I am committed to Barbados and to the DLP and offer my time, energy, and talents to the people of Barbados to serve them in the best way possible.

 

Follow on Instagram

Stay in touch with the conversation, subscribe to the RSS feed for comments on this post.

Comments

add a comment

Some HTML is OK

or, reply to this post via trackback.

  • IGT Robotics Camp CAROUSEL1 IG 336x280 1
  • Lewis Haynes
  • SouGrfx Co Op Ad 336 x 280 01
  • BR2 If you saw this then you came to the best place to get seen