GEL LAUNCHES 100th ANNIVERSARY WITH ENTREPRENEUR AWARDS COMPETITION

On October 13, 2021, Goddard Enterprises Ltd (GEL) will celebrate its 100th anniversary. The company started from humble beginnings when the founder J.N. Goddard left the parish of St. John, Barbados and walked to the capital Bridgetown, some 10 miles away, to sell his cow, with not much more than that cow to his name.

Through hard work and perseverance, plus a few people who believed in him, he was able to start the company we now call Goddard Enterprises Ltd, from a small meat and grocery store in Prince William Henry Street in Bridgetown. Within three years, the company moved to the Ice House, the location we now know as Scotiabank on Broad Street and remained there for 40 years.

The company has grown over the past 100 years to become a diverse corporation, operating in over 25 countries, and employing over 5,000 people.

On this 100th anniversary, the company will be offering a number of entrepreneurs the opportunity that Mr. J.N. Goddard had 100 years ago, the chance to have their business funded and to make a success of it, so that the legacy of entrepreneurship can continue.

The company is launching the GEL 100th Anniversary Entrepreneur Awards Competition today and is encouraging entrepreneurs to take part.

Prize Money

This contest is open to all entrepreneurs in the countries in which GEL operates – Barbados, the Caribbean and Latin America, and it will run for a period of 3 years. In the first segment, four entrepreneurs will be awarded from Barbados, three from the rest of the Caribbean and two from Latin America. Families of employees of Goddard Enterprises Ltd, across the network will compete separately for one award.

In the first year, all ten awardees will each receive US$5,000 to be invested into their project. In the second year, they must explain how they did in that first year and three of them will be selected from the pool of ten to each receive an additional award of US$12,500. Then, a year later, out of those three, one will be selected to win the title and prize money of US$25,000 to be invested into their business.

Eligibility Criteria

The organisation must be either registered and in good standing, a registered non-profit organisation with a fiscal sponsor making a social impact, or any individual or group with a valid business concept that can be executed within the criteria of the competition. It may be a new business – to be registered, or it can be a registered established business.

Timelines

The competition will run from August 2021 to August 2023, and entries must be submitted by October 13th, 2021, for the initial adjudication.

The first 10 winners will be announced by December 3rd, 2021, and monies presented in the respective countries in January 2022.

The next segment of the competition will be judged in October 2022 and announced in November 2022. The final segment will be judged in September 2023 and announced in October 2023, on the 102nd anniversary of the company.

All proposals will be kept in the strictest confidence until they are revealed as a winner.

Further details can be found on the company’s website at www.goddardenterprisesltd.com.

Judging

A Local Screening Panel has been identified for each of the 3 regions from which applications will be received, and a Final Selection Committee will evaluate all shortlisted applications from the local panels, based on the selection criteria.

GEL looks forward to witnessing the start of yet another enterprise that, like Goddard Enterprises Ltd., will also last for another century.