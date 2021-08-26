Fitts Village accused latest Wanted in Barbados

The Royal Barbados Police Force is seeking the assistance of the general public in locating a wanted man. He is ROMARIO ANTONIO CLARKE, 26 years, of Risk Road, Fitts Village, St. James. He is wanted in connection with a serious criminal matter. He is considered ARMED AND DANGEROUS.

Any person, who may know the whereabouts of ROMARIO ANTONIO CLARKE is asked to contact the Northern Division Criminal Investigations Department at telephone number <strong>419-1737</strong>, Holetown Police Station at telephone number <strong>419-1700</strong>, Police Emergency at 211, Crime Stoppers at <strong>1-800-TIPS (8477)</strong>, or the nearest police station.

Members of the public are also reminded that it is a serious offence to harbour or assist wanted persons; any person caught committing this offence can be prosecuted.

  • Rodney Inniss – Insp. (Ag);
    Public Relations Officer
