Fitts Village accused latest Wanted in Barbados

The Royal Barbados Police Force is seeking the assistance of the general public in locating a wanted man. He is ROMARIO ANTONIO CLARKE, 26 years, of Risk Road, Fitts Village, St. James. He is wanted in connection with a serious criminal matter. He is considered ARMED AND DANGEROUS.

Members of the public are also reminded that it is a serious offence to harbour or assist wanted persons; any person caught committing this offence can be prosecuted.