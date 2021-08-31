First Time Winners win Big in three of The Barbados Lottery’s Popular Games

by Bajan Reporter / August 31st, 2021

Three first time winners with The Barbados Lottery have recently won big with the Mega 6, Scratch Ticket and Double Draw games. The three lucky winners: Wayne Corbin, Makeda Boxill and Judy Martin have respectively taken home the Mega 6 Jackpot prize of $570,000, $55,555 in the ‘5X Cash’ scratch ticket game and $26,000 in the Double Draw game.

Mega 6 Jackpot winner Wayne Corbin is understandably very "excited" to win over half a million dollars. He noted that he has been playing The Barbados Lottery's games for years and that this win has come at a time when he needed it most.

5X Cash’ scratch ticket winner and Double Draw winner Miss Boxill and Miss Martin both expressed that they felt “great” about their first big win in the respective games.

<strong>Miss Boxill</strong>, who picked up <strong>$55,555</strong> with '<strong>5X Cash</strong>', said she felt great about this victory as she has "<strong>never won such a large amount of money all at once</strong>." Miss Martin, the Double Draw winner of $26,000 revealed that she was most grateful for her win, knowing that she will now be "financially free."

Aside from the euphoric and overwhelming feelings each player is feeling, their wins have also brought for them some peace of mind as they can now take care of certain financial obligations.

Mr. Corbin mentioned that his Mega 6 Jackpot earnings will afford him the luxury of “travelling” and doing repairs to his home. The Double Draw winner, Miss Boxill will also be using her earnings to “improve” her home and “bring a little cheer” to the faces of her family members. As it relates to Miss Martin, her earnings will allow her to “clear bills” and help her children and family.

Ferdinand Lord, Site Operations Manager at The Barbados Lottery, noted: “The Barbados Lottery is tremendously happy to hand over these large cash prizes to Mr. Corbin, Miss Boxill and Miss Martin. They have been very ardent and consistent players and the time has come for them to be rewarded. We wish them the fullest enjoyment of their earnings.”

