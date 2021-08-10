EX-BDF MEMBERS NEW YORK JOINS CARE RELIEF

by Bajan Reporter / August 10th, 2021

The Barbados Defence Force Ex-Members’ Association New York, recently donated a set of wheelchairs to the Barbados Legion. The president of the association Mr. David Edwards, mentioned that this donation was timely given the current public health environment and in keeping with their motto, Uplifting Each Other!

Mr. Clyde Jordan, a representative from the association, stated that they were founded in 1996 and their main purpose is to remain socially connected with former members of the BDF.

They also seek to assist veterans and retirees with any rehabilitative and social needs required. Recently, they also provided personal – protective – equipment (PPE) to various schools across Barbados.

Chairman of the Barbados Legion, Lieutenant Colonel (Lt Col) Vere Springer thanked the association for the donation, and stated that they will considerably assist them with the care and support of retired servicepersons.

