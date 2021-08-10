EX-BDF MEMBERS NEW YORK JOINS CARE RELIEF

The Barbados Defence Force Ex-Members’ Association New York, recently donated a set of wheelchairs to the Barbados Legion. The president of the association Mr. David Edwards, mentioned that this donation was timely given the current public health environment and in keeping with their motto, Uplifting Each Other!

Chairman of the Barbados Legion, Lieutenant Colonel (Lt Col) Vere Springer thanked the association for the donation, and stated that they will considerably assist them with the care and support of retired servicepersons.