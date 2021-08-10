EX-BDF MEMBERS NEW YORK JOINS CARE RELIEF
The Barbados Defence Force Ex-Members’ Association New York, recently donated a set of wheelchairs to the Barbados Legion. The president of the association Mr. David Edwards, mentioned that this donation was timely given the current public health environment and in keeping with their motto, Uplifting Each Other!They also seek to assist veterans and retirees with any rehabilitative and social needs required. Recently, they also provided personal – protective – equipment (PPE) to various schools across Barbados.
Chairman of the Barbados Legion, Lieutenant Colonel (Lt Col) Vere Springer thanked the association for the donation, and stated that they will considerably assist them with the care and support of retired servicepersons.