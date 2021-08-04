CARICOM Scty-Gen. Hails Bermuda Gold Medallist’s ‘Spectacular Achievement’

by Bajan Reporter / August 4th, 2021

CARICOM Secretary-General, Ambassador Irwin LaRocque has extended congratulations to Ms. Flora Duffy of Bermuda who won gold at the Tokyo 2020 Olympics in the women’s individual Triathlon event.

The congratulatory message reads:

“On behalf of the Caribbean Community (CARICOM) I offer heartiest congratulations to Ms. Flora Duffy of Bermuda on her spectacular achievement of winning a gold medal in the Triathlon at the Tokyo 2020 Olympics.

Ms. Duffy’s inspirational victory in that arduous event is yet another example of Caribbean excellence and further evidence of the ability of small states like ours to compete and be successful in the global arena.”

 

