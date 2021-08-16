CARICOM REACTS TO EARTHQUAKE IN HAITI, 14th AUGUST 2021

by Bajan Reporter / August 16th, 2021

CARICOM is deeply saddened at reports of loss of life and significant damage in Haiti following a major earthquake this Saturday, 14th August.

Chairman of CARICOM, Gaston Browne, Prime Minister of Antigua and Barbuda has held discussions with the Prime Minister of Haiti, Ariel Henry and has assured him that CARICOM stands ready to assist.

Prime Minister Browne extended his sympathy to Prime Minister Henry and to the people of Haiti on the loss of life, and expressed his wishes for a full and speedy recovery of the injured.

Homes, other buildings and infrastructure have been destroyed, particularly in the southwestern cities of Les Cayes and Jeremie. The Caribbean Disaster Emergency Management Agency (CDEMA) is in contact with Haiti’s Civil Protection Agency which is assessing the damage.

