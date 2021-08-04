Bridgetown Market closed for rest of the week

Patrons and fisherfolk should be aware the Bridgetown Fish Market will be closed for the remainder of this week.

The market is being closed after being informed of two positive COVID cases, therefore all staff and personnel from the Bridgetown complex have been advised to be tested.

The City facility will also undergo a thorough sanitisation.

The Ministry of Maritime Affairs and the Blue Economy will continue to practice the safe protocols that were implemented in all the markets from the beginning of this year. Staff and patrons are advised to follow the directions and advice of the COVID monitors that are assigned to each market. Your cooperation is critical to ensuring that we provide a safe environment for all.