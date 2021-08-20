Blood Brothers: Muhammad Ali and Malcolm X

by Bajan Reporter / August 20th, 2021

An extraordinary story behind the friendship of two of the most iconic figures of the 20th century: Muhammad Ali and Malcolm X.

From a chance meeting to a tragic fallout, Malcolm X and Muhammad Ali's extraordinary bond cracks under the weight of distrust and shifting ideals.

Few people understand the bond these men shared. The charismatic and outspoken Olympic champion who charmed the nation, and the excon-turned intellectual revolutionary who railed against the evils of white oppression by speaking truth to power.

The message they carry, still as potent and relevant today as ever before. Their bond was undoubtedly deep, their friendship real and their legacies inextricably bound.

