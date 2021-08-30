BARBADIANS COP 2 PRESTIGIOUS CHEVENING SCHOLARSHIPS

The 2021 Chevening Scholars for Barbados and the Eastern Caribbean were officially announced yesterday by British High Commissioner, His Excellency Scott Furssedonn-Wood.

Fifteen fully funded scholarships were awarded to successful candidates from Barbados, Antigua and Barbuda, Dominica, Grenada, St Lucia, St Kitts and Nevis and St Vincent and the Grenadines, to pursue Master’s Degrees in the UK.

British High Commissioner to Barbados and the Eastern Caribbean, His Excellency Scott Furssedonn-Wood said: “I am delighted to see the number of scholarships that continue to be awarded to the region each year. The wide array of successful scholars from Barbados and the Eastern Caribbean speaks to the depth of talent in this region.

“If you are someone who is interested in applying for Chevening, let this success be an encouragement to follow through on that desire; and submit your application before the deadline.”

Applications can be made for Chevening Scholarships at www.chevening.org/apply for the 2022 – 2023 academic year. The application period closes on 2 November, 2021.

The full list of 2021 Chevening Scholarship recipients are:

Antigua and Barbuda

Sharifa George, University of Sussex – pursuing studies in Strategic Marketing Malaeka Goodwin, University of Portsmouth – pursuing studies in Forensic Accounting Jeniece St. Romain, University of Leeds – pursuing studies in International Trade Law

Barbados

Chad Joshua D Monerville, University of Reading – pursing studies in Real Estate Finance Shaquille Kemar Newton, School of Advanced Study, University of London – pursuing studies in Drafting Legislation, Regulation, and Policy

Dominica

Annika Bellot, Birkbeck University of London – pursuing studies in Environmental Law, Policy and Governance

Grenada

Arya Redhead, Institute of Advanced Legal Studies, University of London –pursuing studies in Drafting Legislation, Regulation, and Policy

St Kitts and Nevis

Michelle Slack, Institute of Advanced Legal Studies, University of London –pursuing studies in Drafting Legislation, Regulation, and Policy

St Lucia

Yenver Caezar, London School of Economics and Political Science – pursuing Development Studies Sherneil Charlery, Leeds Beckett University – pursuing studies in Sport and Exercise Biomechanics Lucius Doxerie, University of Bradford – pursuing studies in Economics and Finance for Development Windia Jaunai, University of Leicester – pursuing studies in International Marketing Chadel Mathurin, University College London – pursuing studies in Global Health and Development

St Vincent and the Grenadines