BARBADIAN FILM “THE MOON CHILD” HAS MADE HISTORY

Barbadian film “The Moon Child” has become the first Barbadian film to have won at the LA Shorts International film festival, known as the biggest short film festival in the world. It is an Oscar, Bafta and Canadian screen qualifying festival. The film has won in the Best experimental category.

Director and producer Sanna Allsopp said: “When we heard we had been selected that was huge and such an honour – we were among the showcase of the best 500 films from 55 countries. So then to hear that we actually won and now to be alongside 12 outstanding films from around the world we are all so delighted and proud.”

The film tells the story of the terminally ill Ara (played by Allsopp’s daughter Laila Moore), who is bedridden in her room. Wanting to learn about her Caribbean history, culture, and religion, she reads a book by Professor Emeritus, Pedro Welch, who later “appears in her room as a projection of the moon, through their conversations she is able to transcend her physical bonds and find the answers she needs… Allsopp describes the film as being quietly magical and surreal.

The film was Co-produced by Meredith Ostrom, Editor, Chiara Armentano, Editor and Executive Produced by Sir Trevor Carmichael, Keith Morris, Roger Moore and Brynmore Williams.

Roger Moore, CEO said: “The team decided it was time to start creating and producing their own original drama. The Moon Child was the first of these projects.” The international recognition has garnered huge support for Parachute’s next two projects: The “Bajan Detective” a comedy drama series, and a feature to shoot late next year.

The Moon Child will have its Barbadian premier at BIFF film festival later this year and is still on the international festival circuit.