Armstrong Agencies Donates to Royal Barbados Police Force

by Bajan Reporter / August 28th, 2021

The Royal Barbados Police Force once again was duly assisted by corporate Barbados in its effort to further enhance its operations capacity.

In its continuing effort to assist the community, Armstrong Agencies Ltd most recently partnered with the Force through the donation of Kola Kick Energy Drink.

Acting Inspector Rodney Inniss accepted the donation on behalf of the RBPF from Mrs. Donna Allamby - Brand Manager for Kola Kick Energy Drink at Armstrong Agencies

Over the weekend, in a short handing over ceremony at Central Police Station, Public Relations Officer Acting Inspector Rodney Inniss accepted the generous donation on behalf of the Force from Mrs. Donna Allamby, Brand Manager for Kola Kick Energy Drink at Armstrong Agencies.

In thanking Mrs. Allamby for the generous donation, Inspector Inniss assured that they would be put to good use to help energize the members of the Rank and File as they diligently performed their duties as they continued to serve, protect and reassure the public.

