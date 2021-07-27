“We’re home,” – Virgin Atlantic returns to Terminal 3

Virgin Atlantic has returned to its home in Terminal 3, which has been closed for over a year due to the Covid-19 pandemic. The airline is looking forward to safely welcoming customers back onto its home turf, which has been missed by many, with their signature flair, seamless check-in and award-winning facilities.

All customers will receive the famous Virgin Atlantic welcome in the airline’s dedicated area in the terminal, with flexible check-in options and warm hospitality. Virgin Atlantic Upper Class and Flying Club Gold members can once again enjoy access to the airline’s award-winning Clubhouse, Revivals lounge and Upper Class Wing. In the Clubhouse they’ll enjoy complimentary a la carte menus featuring five-star dining, smaller tapas dishes, meats and cheeses from the deli and afternoon tea. A wide selection of wine, cocktails and soft drinks are also available to be enjoyed across the many Clubhouse relaxation spaces, such as the library or restaurant, or outside, plane spotting on the roof terrace.

In a bid to further increase flexibility, customers now have multiple choices about how they order their food and drinks. To ensure a seamless experience, customers can order from a web-based ordering system via a QR code at their seat. The app will feature the whole menu and customers can simply place their order which will be delivered to their seat wherever they are sitting. Customers will still have the option to use a single use printed menu and order via the Clubhouse’s waiter service.

Corneel Koster, Chief Customer and Operating Officer, commented,