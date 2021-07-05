Water Continues to be Restored to Several Areas Across Barbados, post-Elsa

The BWA is pleased to update that pipe borne water continues to return to several areas across the island affected earlier by outages as a result of the passage of Hurricane Elsa. As the network is replenished, water is also gradually returning to other districts. This process will take some time.

Today Monday July 5th, work by BWA teams in conjunction with the Barbados Light & Power is still underway to restore power at some BWA facilities. Most of our stations have been returned to electrical power from the grid. A few of our facilities remain on generators.

While our repair and restoration work continue apace to restore the water supply to the entire island, some sections of St. Lucy, St. Andrew, St Peter, St. Thomas, and St. George at higher elevations, are still challenged.

Our full fleet of water tankers continue their shifts in the field serving customers and refilling the community tanks in all affected areas.

Persons are encouraged to continue to be conservative in their use of water at this time as all customers are not yet back online.

Kindly continue to report any service outages to our Customer Service Reps at 434-4292.

The Barbados Water Authority is grateful for the patience and understanding shown by its customers. (ENDS)