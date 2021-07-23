Regional Accounting Institute Appoints new President from Barbados and Board of Directors

Barbadian accounting professional and entrepreneur, David Simpson, has been appointed as President of the Institute of Chartered Accountants of the Caribbean (ICAC) for the Association’s 2021 to 2023 term.

Simpson replaces Khalil Alli from Guyana who served for the period 2019 to 2021. The handover occurred on day one of the Institute’s 38th annual conference, which was held virtually and successfully, for the first time, on June 24th and 25th.

In thanking Alli and the 2019 to 2021 Executive for the leadership displayed and generously given during a trying period globally, Simpson elaborated on the theme of the conference ‘Envisioning our Future; Managing our Reality.’

“The ICAC is charged with supporting a profession called upon to support the evolution within which we find ourselves. It is an evolution that touches on the very topics addressed during our conference. We are operating within reengineered workplaces, we are being asked to be agile and innovative, there is technology to be embraced, understood and integrated; we are being called upon to consider the impact of climate change, be conscious of the environmental sustainable goals, remain ethical and be aware of the impacts of global decisions that affect small island developing states,” Simpson observed. The new President however underscored that supporting the profession is the modus operandi of the ICAC – and that he and the newly appointed Executive would endeavor to uphold the tenants of the ICAC, no matter the circumstances.

The ICAC consists of some 4000 professionals across the Caribbean and is ‘committed to upholding and promoting the fundamental values of the accountancy profession – Truth and Fairness, Integrity, Justice and prosperity, which are embodied in its motto, Veritas et Virtus (Truth and Virtue)’.

For the 2021 to 2023 the ICAC will also be served by Andrea St. Rose (Eastern Caribbean) – Vice President; Gowon Bowe (Bahamas) – Treasurer; Sixto Coy (Jamaica) – Secretary and Directors Claude Burrell (Belize), Pramila Persaud (Guyana), Michael Lutchman (Suriname) and Denise Chinpire-O’Reilly (Trinidad and Tobago). The ICAC’s 2021 to 2023 Alternate Directors include Diveane Bowe – Bahamas; Darshani Workman – Barbados; Brett Feinstein – Belize; Erwin Southwell – Eastern Caribbean; Vishwamint Ramnarine – Guyana; Allison Peart – Jamaica; Hans Girjasing – Suriname and Dwayne Rodrigues-Seijas – Trinidad and Tobago.

The Affiliate Members of the ICAC are Shelly-Ann Mohammed – ACCA; Jim Knafo – AICPA; Tommaso Scali – CIPFA and Nancy Foran – CPA Canada.