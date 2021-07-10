Payne’s Bay Market not for Sale – Repairs to begin shortly

Further to the temporary closure of the Payne’s Bay Market due to roadworks on Highway 1, the public should note the market will be undergoing repairs beginning this month and expected to conclude by September 30th.

The vendors and staff in the market were given the opportunity to conduct their business from other markets. The public are advised to utilize other markets during the period of closure.

He further stated, “there is no, or never was any, plan to sell the Payne’s Bay Market “.

Persons are reminded that if they are seeking to sell from the compounds of fish markets, they should contact the Senior Manager of Markets in the Ministry of Maritime Affairs.

The Ministry of Maritime Affairs and the Blue Economy thank you for your kind consideration in this matter.