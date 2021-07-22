Over 100 States now participate in ICAO’s Carbon Offsetting and Reduction Scheme for International Aviation (CORSIA)

ICAO Secretary General Dr. Fang Liu indicated 16 small island and lesser-developed States notified her of their decisions to voluntarily participate in ICAO’s Carbon Offsetting and Reduction Scheme for International Aviation (CORSIA), bringing the total number of participating states to 104 and adding significant momentum in support of ICAO’s climate work.

The 16 States are Bahamas, Barbados, Belize, Cook Islands, Gambia, Grenada, Kiribati, Nauru, Oman, Saint Kitts and Nevis, South Sudan, Suriname, Tonga, Trinidad and Tobago, Tuvalu, and Vanuatu.

While the CORSIA implementation of CO2 monitoring, reporting and verification has been fully on-track, more participating States will bring ICAO States closer to meeting the global aspirational goal of carbon neutral growth for international aviation. This goal was agreed through ICAO.

For States with particular interest in eco-tourism, such as island States, their CORSIA participation will provide the additional benefit of greening air transport connections to the rest of the world.

“I highly welcome the announcements and engagement of more States to volunteer to join CORSIA. The increasing number of ICAO Member States’ participation in CORSIA sends a strong signal in terms of ICAO’s continued commitment to addressing CO2 emissions from international aviation, as recently emphasized by the Council. This timely leadership will help to build the strong momentum for global climate action, in the lead up toward the next ICAO Assembly and beyond,” highlighted ICAO Council President Mr. Salvatore Sciacchitano.

ICAO Secretary General Dr. Fang Liu emphasized that “the ICAO Assistance, Capacity-building and Training for CORSIA (ACT-CORSIA) programme has also been well in place, bringing States and aviation industry to partner together for the full implementation of CORSIA. In the best spirit of ICAO’s No Country Left Behind initiative, ICAO will continue its efforts to support States and encourage more to join CORSIA.”

In the spirit of 2021 as the “make it or break it” year for global climate action to build the strong momentum, ICAO Deputy Director Environment Ms. Jane Hupe added that “Joining CORSIA is a sign from Member States of commitment to climate action in aviation through ICAO. We stand fully behind those States in responding to the climate change challenge, facilitating concrete actions.”