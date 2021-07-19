Making Barbadian children prepared for the new Primary School year

by Bajan Reporter / July 19th, 2021

Successful Tutoring caters to the broad scope of improving the future of young Barbadians. Under strict COVID protocols – we can teach online or face to face if the situation warrants.

There’s Summer School for 7 to 11 year olds in Maths and English.

We also prepare students for the Eleven Plus and coach teenager's to have the best advantage in passing their exams. Courses offered in Mathematics, English A, English B, Principles of Business, EDPM, Spanish, Integrated Science, Human and Social Biology. If Ms Lavine needs to attend in person to your location, a transport fee will be agreed on beforehand.

Now using First Pay, we welcome by the lesson payments or blocking periods for a monthly fee.

Ms Lavine is waiting to hear from you at (246) 252-5472 so make that call and secure your child’s future now!

