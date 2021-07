How To Report No Electricity After Hurricane Elsa with Easy New App

ECI Restore is a portal which is designed to facilitate the collection of key utility data to support the restoration of power to EMERA Caribbean affiliate companies, after a natural disaster. This user friendly portal is currently utilized by The Barbados Light & Power Co. Ltd, Dominica Electricity Service Limited (DOMLEC) and Grand Bahama Power (GBPC), which are all subsidiaries of EMERA Caribbean Inc.