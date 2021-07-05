Handover of ‘Going for Gold’ scratch ticket game proceeds cheque to Barbados Olympic Association

(Left – right) Displaying the Barbados Olympic team gear are Mario Burke, Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games qualifier for the 100M & 200M and Kendia Brathwaite, Programme Officer, BOA (Left – right) Shelly Ann Hee Chung, General Manager, IGT and Ferdinand Lord, Site Operations Manager, The Barbados Lottery present a cheque for the Barbados Olympic team to Cameron Burke, Vice President, Barbados Olympic Association (BOA) & Tokyo 2020 Chef de Mission, Anicia Wood, Chair, Barbados Athletes Commission and Erskine Simmons, Secretary General, BOA.



Today’s ‘Official Team Announcement for the 2020 Tokyo Olympics‘ was held at The Barbados Olympic Association’s headquarters this morning! Stay safe, Olympians! Show your support by continuing to play “Going For Gold” (CLICK ON IMAGES FOR LARGER RESOLUTION)