Handover of ‘Going for Gold’ scratch ticket game proceeds cheque to Barbados Olympic Association

by Bajan Reporter / July 5th, 2021

(Left – right) Displaying the Barbados Olympic team gear are Mario Burke, Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games qualifier for the 100M & 200M and Kendia Brathwaite, Programme Officer, BOA
(Left – right) Displaying the Barbados Olympic team gear are Mario Burke, Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games qualifier for the 100M & 200M and Kendia Brathwaite, Programme Officer, BOA
(Left – right) Shelly Ann Hee Chung, General Manager, IGT and Ferdinand Lord, Site Operations Manager, The Barbados Lottery present a cheque for the Barbados Olympic team to Cameron Burke, Vice President, Barbados Olympic Association (BOA) & Tokyo 2020 Chef de Mission, Anicia Wood, Chair, Barbados Athletes Commission and Erskine Simmons, Secretary General, BOA.
(Left – right) Shelly Ann Hee Chung, General Manager, IGT and Ferdinand Lord, Site Operations Manager, The Barbados Lottery present a cheque for the Barbados Olympic team to Cameron Burke, Vice President, Barbados Olympic Association (BOA) & Tokyo 2020 Chef de Mission, Anicia Wood, Chair, Barbados Athletes Commission and Erskine Simmons, Secretary General, BOA.

Today’s ‘Official Team Announcement for the 2020 Tokyo Olympics‘ was held at The Barbados Olympic Association’s headquarters this morning! Stay safe, Olympians! Show your support by continuing to play “Going For Gold” (CLICK ON IMAGES FOR LARGER RESOLUTION)

Follow on Instagram

Stay in touch with the conversation, subscribe to the RSS feed for comments on this post.

Comments

add a comment

Some HTML is OK

or, reply to this post via trackback.

  • My Bdos Lottery Top Up 20201
  • Lewis Haynes
  • SouGrfx Co Op Ad 336 x 280 01
  • Poster7 120x600