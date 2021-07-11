Early Morning Conflagration in Bridgetown leaves Infant under Burn Treatment

Police are studying what led to a house fire reported to them about 2:35 am on Saturday 10th July 2021 at a residence located at 1st Avenue Chapman Lane, the City, St. Michael.

Three persons, all occupants of the said house suffered severe burns about their bodies.

1. The owner of the house Janice Mitchell 58 years of age

2. Keisha Mitchell 40 years

3. 1 year old baby girl (daughter of Keisha)

The baby was taken to the QEH by private transport, the other two victims were later extracted from the house and transported via two ambulances to QEH.

Two Fire tenders responded with eleven (11) officers both from the Headquarters at the Pine, St. Michael.

A next door resident was alerted to the scent of smoke and checked and saw the house engulfed in flames. He alerted the entire district and broke down the front door to free the occupants (injuring himself in the process). He also used a water hose to extinguish the blaze. Several other residents rendered assistance until the fire tenders arrived.