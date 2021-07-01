DEPRESSION No 5 BECOMES TROPICAL STORM ELSA

by Bajan Reporter / July 1st, 2021

At 5:00 AM AST the center of Tropical Storm #Elsa was located near latitude 9.4 North, longitude 48.8 West. Elsa is moving toward the west near 25 mph (41 km/h). An even faster motion to the WNW is expected over the next 24 to 36hours. On the forecast track, the system will pass near or over portions of the Windward Islands or the southern Leeward Islands on Friday, move into the eastern Caribbean Sea late Friday and Friday night, and move near the southern coast of Hispaniola on Saturday.

Maximum sustained winds have increased to near <strong>40 mph</strong> (<em>65 km/h</em>) with higher gusts. Some additional strengthening is forecast during the next couple of days.

Tropical-storm-force winds extend outward up to 105 miles (165 km) from the center.

The estimated minimum central pressure is 1006 MB’s (29.71 inches).

