COLLISION NEAR GILDAN LEAVES ONE FATALITY

Police are investigating a road traffic collision which occurred about 3:30 pm on Saturday 10th July 2021. Along the Adams section of the ABC Highway between the area of Henry Forde Roundabout and Bannatyne road junction.

Involved are two vehicles, namely a motor truck and a sedan vehicle.

What is reported that both vehicles were travelling in opposing directions when a collision occurred.

The driver of the motor car, unfortunately, died on the spot.

The truck left the carriageway and overturned, that driver was also the sole occupant yet he escaped with only slight injuries.