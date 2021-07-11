COLLISION NEAR GILDAN LEAVES ONE FATALITY

by Bajan Reporter / July 11th, 2021

Police are investigating a road traffic collision which occurred about 3:30 pm on Saturday 10th July 2021. Along the Adams section of the ABC Highway between the area of Henry Forde Roundabout and Bannatyne road junction.

Involved are two vehicles, namely a motor truck and a sedan vehicle.

What is reported that both vehicles were travelling in opposing directions when a collision occurred.

The deceased has been formally identified as <strong>Mark Anthony Watson</strong> of Durant's, Christ Church. He was the only occupant in that vehicle.

The driver of the motor car, unfortunately, died on the spot.

The truck left the carriageway and overturned, that driver was also the sole occupant yet he escaped with only slight injuries.

