CARICOM to send Observer Mission to Saint Lucia’s Elections

by Bajan Reporter / July 18th, 2021

At the invitation of the Allen Chastanet regime in Castries, the Caribbean Community (CARICOM) will be fielding a CARICOM Election Observation Mission to monitor the General Elections which will be held in St Lucia on Monday, 26 July 2021.

The ten-member Mission will be headed by Ms. Fern Narcis-Scope, Chief Elections Officer of Trinidad and Tobago.

The CARICOM Election Observation Mission proposes to meet with the electoral officials, leaders of political parties and other stakeholders of Saint Lucia. It will also monitor the election campaign environment and the voting process including the opening of the poll, the casting of votes, the closing of the poll and the counting of the ballots.

The members of the Observation Mission will arrive in Saint Lucia over the period 20 and 22 July 2021 and will depart on 28 and 29 July 2021.

