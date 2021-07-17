BWA to Install Meters at Golden Ridge, St. George as of Monday coming

The Barbados Water Authority advises they’ll be installing a number of meters at the Golden Ridge Pumping Station on Monday 19th July between 9 am and 5 pm.

As a result, residents and businesses located in Sweet Vale, Parris Hill, St. Ann’s, Blackman’s, Horse Hill, Orange Grove, Vaughn’s Road, Hackleton’s Cliff, Malvern, Venture and surrounding districts may suffer low pressure or a water outage during this time.

Customers are asked to store an adequate supply of water to assist. A water tanker will also help residents in the affected areas while work is ongoing.

The BWA apologises for any inconvenience this meter installation at Golden Ridge, St. George on Monday 19th July may cause.