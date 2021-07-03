BWA Pumping Stations Being Put Back Online

The Barbados Water Authority wishes to update the public that its pumping stations are currently being put back online, mainly on generator power. This follows a precautionary shut down of all stations early yesterday prior to the onslaught of Hurricane Elsa.

This activity will allow water to gradually flow back into the distribution network and into supply. Customers are asked to be patient as it will take some time for the pressure in the mains to return to normal.

The Authority’s tanker fleet is also operational with several crews in the field. The fleet will be concentrating on the healthcare and other critical facilities followed by the Community Tanks.

As the system comes back online and additional refill points become available, the water tankers will be deployed to assist residents. The BWA urges everyone to continue to be safe.