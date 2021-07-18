BWA Experiences Technical Issues at its Fort George Facility

by Bajan Reporter / July 18th, 2021

The Barbados Water Authority advises residents of some St. Michael, Christ Church and St. George districts that it experienced some technical issues at its Fort George facility overnight which caused the station to go offline.

The station was restarted early this morning Sunday 18th July. However, as a result of the stoppage, the water supply was interrupted and will return to the affected areas gradually during the day.

The Authority’s water tanker crews will assist residents in the affected areas in the interim.

The Barbados Water Authority apologises for any inconvenience this stoppage may have caused.

