BWA Connecting an 18-inch Main at St Stephen’s Facility

The Barbados Water Authority advises the public that it will be connecting a recently relocated 18″ main near its facility at St. Stephen’s, Black Rock in St. Michael to its existing distribution network.

In an effort to complete this work as soon as possible, the BWA will make the connection between 9:00 am and 5:00 pm on Friday 23rd July. A number of stations will be affected and may go offline to facilitate the connection. Customers in the following parishes or areas may be impacted by water outages during the stated period.

In St. James: Cave Hill Crescent, Durants Village, Halls Village, Oxnards, Haynesville, Husbands Development, Husbands Gardens, Husbands Heights, Ricks Land, Thorpes, Wanstead, West Terrace, Appleby, Derricks, Fitts Village, Holetown, Jamestown Park, Mount Standfast, Paynes Bay, Porters, Prospect, Sunset Crest, Trents, Hoytes Village, Clermont, Clearview Heights, Crystal Heights, Halcyon Heights, Husbands, Prior Park and surrounding districts.

In St. Michael: Bush Hall, Codrington, Fairfield Cross Road, Grazettes, Spooner’s Hill, Station Hill, Tudor Bridge, Waterford and surrounding areas.

In St. Thomas: Arch Hall, Seaview, Arthur Seat, Bagatelle Gardens, Bagatelle Park, Bibby’s Lane, Cane Garden, Edgehill, Jackson, Jackson Terrace, Meadow Vale Heights, Melrose, Redmans Village, Sunset Ridge, Warrens, Warrens Park South, Warrens Terrace, Welches Heights.

Once the connection has been completed and water returned to the mains, it will take some time for the normal supply to gradually return to residents of the affected districts.

The BWA apologises for the inconvenience these service disruptions may cause.