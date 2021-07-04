Bridgetown US Embassy Celebrates 4th of July with Barbados
by Bajan Reporter / July 4th, 2021
U.S. Ambassador to Barbados Linda Taglialatela met with Governor General Dame Sandra Mason to convey the best wishes of the American people on the 245th anniversary of their independence and to celebrate the close ties between the United States of America and Barbados.
U.S. Embassy personnel fanned out across Barbados to share the independence celebration with their Barbadian counterparts. Representatives of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and Foreign Trade, the Barbados Defence Force, and the Caribbean Disaster Emergency Management Agency (CDEMA), the Royal Barbados Police Force (RBPF), and the University of the West indies (UWI) Cave Hill met with their Embassy partners to receive the well wishes.
“Whether our support to CDEMA in preparation for storms like Hurricane Elsa this past week, our training with the RBPF, or our academic exchanges with UWI Cave Hill, the United States is engaged with partners across Barbados,” said Ambassador Taglialatela. “I enjoy Barbados’ independence celebrations every November. I thought I’d share a sweet taste of our July holiday too.”
“The 4th of July is a celebration of our independence and the democratic values of individual rights and equal justice under law that we share with Barbados,” Ambassador Taglialatela continued. “The recent inclusion of Juneteenth among American holidays acknowledges that the rights of ‘life, liberty, and the pursuit of happiness’ are fundamental to all people, and we value the partnership of Barbados in working toward that goal.”