Bridgetown US Embassy Celebrates 4th of July with Barbados

U.S. Ambassador to Barbados Linda Taglialatela met with Governor General Dame Sandra Mason to convey the best wishes of the American people on the 245th anniversary of their independence and to celebrate the close ties between the United States of America and Barbados.

“Whether our support to CDEMA in preparation for storms like Hurricane Elsa this past week, our training with the RBPF, or our academic exchanges with UWI Cave Hill, the United States is engaged with partners across Barbados,” said Ambassador Taglialatela. “I enjoy Barbados’ independence celebrations every November. I thought I’d share a sweet taste of our July holiday too.”