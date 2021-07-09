BRFU offers Condolences towards the passing of Warren Mottley

The Barbados Rugby Football Union (BRFU) sends heartfelt condolences to the family and friends of the late Warren Mottley, who passed away recently.

A life-long rugby supporter, Warren had served on the Executive Committee of the BRFU and his sudden death came as a horrid shock to the Barbados rugby community. His social media posts demonstrated his deep and abiding love for his family, as well as his affection for the discipline of rugby union.

We extend our support to his parents, Sir Elliot and Amor, Lady Mottley, his wife Shawn and their children, as well as his siblings. We pray that our departed rugby compatriot will rest in peace and rise in glory, and those who mourn his loss will find comfort and peace. He will be sorely missed.