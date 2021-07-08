Barbados Olympic Team will be “Going for Gold” with The Barbados Lottery

As an unwavering supporter of sports development in Barbados, International Game Technology (IGT), operators and managers of The Barbados Lottery, recently presented a cheque for $50,000 from the proceeds of the “Going for Gold” scratch ticket game to the Barbados Olympic Association (BOA) in support of the athletes who will be representing the island at the 2020 Summer Olympics in Tokyo.

This fundraising initiative and partnership between The Barbados Lottery and the BOA, serves as the second installment of the “Going for Gold” scratch ticket game, which was first launched in November 2015 in support of the Rio 2016 Olympic games.

With the Olympics now rescheduled to take place from July 23 to August 8, 2021, the BOA will use these funds to provide additional support to the nation’s Olympics team as announced by Mr. Cameron Burke, Vice President, BOA and Chef de Mission of the Barbados team, at the Association’s headquarters on Monday, July 5 during the announcement press conference for the Barbados Olympic delegation.

President of the Barbados Olympic Association Ms. Sandra Osbourne in her opening address, lauded IGT and The Barbados Lottery, for the initiative and partnership: “I wish to acknowledge IGT and The Barbados Lottery without whose financial support through the sale of their lottery games and services, we would not have been able to invest in our athletes’ development at all levels. Our relationship is now a mature one for over 25 years. This partnership has been a game changer for us in terms of our ability to make a difference in the lives of athletes. The “Going for Gold” Campaign has been a major success and is an example of IGT’s commitment to the BOA and the sport. A special thank you to IGT!”

Shelly Ann Hee Chung, General Manager of IGT Antilles, congratulated the BOA and the members of the Barbados Olympic team: “The entire sporting fraternity has witnessed and continues to be challenged due to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic” she stated.

“As the industry reopens, we are pleased that the proceeds from the “Going for Gold” scratch ticket game will greatly assist in securing the necessary essentials for our athletes and to making their Olympic journey a comfortable and rewarding one.”

“IGT and The Barbados Lottery remain committed to the development of sports, youth and culture in Barbados,” she reaffirmed. “We are pleased that despite the postponement of the 2020 Summer Olympics, the vision of the “Going for Gold” campaign remained alive. This would not have been possible without the tremendous work of the BOA, The Barbados Lottery and the continuous support of our retailers and our valued players who play the games that provide the funds for all of our beneficiaries including the BOA. A special thank you to you all. Our athletes will greatly benefit from this additional financial boost, so we look forward to fantastic things from the team at the 2020 Tokyo Olympics and wish them all the very best as they Go for Gold!”