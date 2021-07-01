Barbadian Photographer’s passing recognised by mourning PM

July 1st, 2021

Even as I deal with the pain of the passing of my own brother, I believe it is appropriate for me to pause for a moment to express condolence to the family of veteran photographer Gordon Brooks, who also passed away yesterday.

Gordon, whose career with the camera dates back to the 1960s, made a name for himself and for Barbados with some of the finest photography to be found anywhere -- but particularly in the coverage of cricket, wherever in the world the West Indies team played.

Working often with another icon of international cricket reporting, the late Tony Cozier, Gordon always operated at the top of his game, all the time maintaining a quiet, affable and respectable personality. Indeed, while he did not wear the whites of the West Indies team, Gordon, from behind his lens, was always the quintessential gentleman of cricket. And, I may add, of life.

But even without his camera, Gordan’s contribution to Barbados cannot be minimized. As a long-standing director of the Nation Publishing Co. Limited, he worked to raise the standard of journalism in Barbados while building what has become a potent symbol of the power of Black business in Barbados and the Caribbean.

To his wife Ira, and to his children Enrico, Randy and Makeeba, I extend condolence on behalf of my family as well as the Government and people of Barbados.
May his soul rest in peace.

