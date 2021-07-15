All payment centres of the Barbados Revenue Authority to close early

by Bajan Reporter / July 15th, 2021

Barbadians should be aware all payment centres of the Barbados Revenue Authority will close at 1 p.m. on Friday 16th July 2021 to facilitate a staff meeting. All other sections of the Authority will close at 2:30 p.m.

The public is reminded that land tax payments can be made online via the EZpay and SurePay platforms and at all SurePay locations. Additionally, payments for all income and value added taxes can be made online in TAMIS. Please arrange your business accordingly.

