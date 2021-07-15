15-MEMBER SQUAD REVEALED FOR CG INSURANCE ONE-DAY SERIES AGAINST THE AUSSIES

by Bajan Reporter / July 18th, 2021

WI are on fire! WI Women took the T20I series and CG Inurance ODI series vs Pakistan. The West Indies men took the T20I series win vs Australia as Tuesday's match saw exciting performances and milestones as the Universe Boss made history!

WI are on fire! WI Women took the T20I series and CG Inurance ODI series vs Pakistan. The West Indies men took the T20I series win vs Australia as Tuesday’s match saw exciting performances and milestones as the Universe Boss made history!

The Cricket West Indies (CWI) Selection Panel announced the West Indies squad for the CG Insurance One-Day International (ODI) Series against Australia. The squad features most of the players from the 3-0 clean sweep over Sri Lanka in the CG Insurance ODI Series earlier this year.

There are recalls for experienced left-arm fast bowler <em>Sheldon Cottrell; Shimron Hetmyer</em>, the left-handed top-order batsman; and <em>Roston Chase</em>, the right-handed all-rounder.

There are recalls for experienced left-arm fast bowler Sheldon Cottrell; Shimron Hetmyer, the left-handed top-order batsman; and Roston Chase, the right-handed all-rounder.

The CG Insurance ODI Series will be played at Kensington Oval in Barbados on July 20, 22 and 24 with all three matches scheduled as day/night encounters. First ball is 2:30pm (1:30pm Jamaica Time). There is great anticipation as this is Australia’s first tour of the West Indies since the tri-nation series back in 2016.

Follow on Instagram

Stay in touch with the conversation, subscribe to the RSS feed for comments on this post.

Comments

add a comment

Some HTML is OK

or, reply to this post via trackback.

  • My Bdos Lottery Top Up 20201
  • Lewis Haynes
  • SouGrfx Co Op Ad 336 x 280 01
  • BR2 If you saw this then you came to the best place to get seen