Wisconsin’s mantra, “Forward”? Make that “Backward”

I’m inviting all the world’s press, not just the African continent, to come see. Wisconsin’s new 486 Pentium III computer!

There’s a message in here somewhere. The question is, if the state of Wisconsin can’t handle President Biden s American Rescue Plan, what about Africa? Where does aid money go, when the US drops a suitcase full of money out the back door of the plane?

If considered as a brief peer reviewed article, I think this note, sent to every member of congress concerning Wisconsin’s inability to even administer basic American Rescue Plan components, in any sort of a timely manner, helps demonstrate the State of Wisconsin is a laggard. Oh sure, the UW football team gets generous financial support, they prop up few hot students here and there, the City of Milwaukee uses the bulk of public TIFF funding to build a slick new lakefront Skyscraper office complex. Fact is Wisconsin is a laggard.

Vote NO stress test for States? The Federal Government has repeatedly enacted sweeping, expensive, complicated stress tests, to private Banks and Industry, to strengthen against financial collapse. NO Federal stress tests for States that can’t handle basic Unemployment Insurance programs like “The American Rescue Plan” offers.

Wisconsin is weeks, months behind in providing emergency financial relief.

As I wrote to the President, Sen. Baldwin, Sen. Johnson etc… The President lost the next election, and the State of Wisconsin helped. 8 weeks of “pending” Pandemic Unemployment Assistance – no end in sight, as shown on a standardized State of Wisconsin print out isn’t really worth anything. Not to a landlord, not to a gas station, lender, service station, anyone, not worth anything. So, the loss, the real damages, not only loss of property, exposed to potential threats, sleeping in the car, in a homeless shelter, on the street, are indeed tangible, and guess what, due to 8 weeks and no end in sight,

“Pending” benefits. The election was won to a great extent, due to the former party failing to act quickly, President Biden and the unreasonable promises offered, in part now delayed by the State of Wisconsin, are fodder for the Republican party like never before. Pretty much anything President Biden proposes, is now subject to “pending“. The question is, how can there be a massive, class action suit against the State of Wisconsin, and the Federal government, for American Rescue Plan Failure? The conventional wisdom is you can’t sue the State of the Federal Government ever.

Perhaps if it were signed by the President, and stamped with the presidential seal, it would be good as gold. Landlord won’t accept this…

So what, now I’m making plans to sleep in it….How long is that going to last, without maintenance?