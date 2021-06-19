Water Authority Undergoing Power Outages at Various Stations

The Barbados Water Authority wishes to advise Bajans as of today, Saturday 19th June, due to a widespread Barbados Light and Power electricity outage, several of its pumping stations in the West and Central parts of the island have gone offline.

BWA’s teams are in the field assessing the situation and hope to have these stations back up and running in the shortest possible time.

Water tankers have been dispatched to assist the residents in the affected areas.