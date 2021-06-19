Water Authority Undergoing Power Outages at Various Stations

by Bajan Reporter / June 19th, 2021

The Barbados Water Authority wishes to advise Bajans as of today, Saturday 19th June, due to a widespread Barbados Light and Power electricity outage, several of its pumping stations in the West and Central parts of the island have gone offline.

BWA’s teams are in the field assessing the situation and hope to have these stations back up and running in the shortest possible time.

Water tankers have been dispatched to assist the residents in the affected areas.

Follow on Instagram

Stay in touch with the conversation, subscribe to the RSS feed for comments on this post.

Comments

add a comment

Some HTML is OK

or, reply to this post via trackback.

  • My Bdos Lottery Top Up 20201
  • All Terrain 2021 May 336x280 1
  • SG Creative Right Brain Ad 336x280 01 1
  • Poster7 120x600