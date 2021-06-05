Technology Portal Brings Revolutionary Approach to Marine Management

Today, less than 8 percent of the ocean is safeguarded through marine protected areas or other area-based conservation measures, with less than 3 percent covered by fully or highly-protected areas.

Now, with Global Fishing Watch Marine Manager, we have an innovative technology portal that helps support the design, management and monitoring of existing and new marine protected areas.

Founded by philanthropist and ocean advocate, Dona Bertarelli, the marine manager portal allows users to view Global Fishing Watch’s various datasets, such as fishing and shipping activity, alongside other information like sea surface temperature, ocean currents and habitat suitability.