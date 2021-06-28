St Michael South MP vows new method to handle Social Services will be Game Changer

Barbadians will soon be able to go to one agency to have a range of social challenges addressed.

The St. Michael South Member of Parliament explained that the current structure of the various agencies sometimes causes officers to become overwhelmed:

“Social services agencies have so many cases they are overburdened as it currently stands. You have officers with so many cases that they don’t always have the opportunity to come back.”