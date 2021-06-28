St Michael South MP vows new method to handle Social Services will be Game Changer

June 28th, 2021

Barbadians will soon be able to go to one agency to have a range of social challenges addressed.

According to Minister of Maritime Affairs and the Blue Economy,<strong> Kirk Humphrey</strong>, during a Barbados Labour Party branch meeting last night.

The St. Michael South Member of Parliament explained that the current structure of the various agencies sometimes causes officers to become overwhelmed:

Social services agencies have so many cases they are overburdened as it currently stands. You have officers with so many cases that they don’t always have the opportunity to come back.”

He stressed that the amalgamated agency will help to address this problem:

“Very soon what we know as welfare and the other agencies will be replaced by a new agency called the ‘Department of Family and Children Services‘ in Barbados, that will be meant to reduce duplication and better care to you – to reduce problems in Barbados, address your needs and to give you opportunities for advancement”.

