SJPI launches Level 4 Foundation Diploma in Business Management in partnership with the ABE UK

The ABE Level 4 Foundation Diploma in Business Management will give valuable business training skills supported by experienced professionals. The first intake of students will be in August 2021. It will cover subjects such as Dynamic Business Environments, Enterprising Organisations, Employability and Self-Development, and Finance for Managers. The pathway would open the door to greater knowledge about careers in business and provide a faster route to diploma level or UK degree programmes.

“The fantastic new programme is a great fit with our vision for technical excellence. It will be offered to students within our Distance and Continuing/Open and Flexible Learning Division; it will reinforce SJPI’s reputation for providing highly employable graduates with good communication and interpersonal skills who are afforded the opportunity for employment with top employers. We are delighted to be working with ABE. They are a perfect partner for the new business management programme – ensuring the best possible support and experience for students,” Brenda Osbourne, Deputy Principal (Ag.)

Partial Scholarship Opportunity

Principal Ian Drakes said, “We are excited about this programme and believe it will add personal development, as well as professional value to all participants.”