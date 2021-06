Roundtable book discussion for Barbados’ Heritage Month

What book would you consider crucial to understanding or appreciating your culture and heritage? A book that makes you think about how we live. Or how we SHOULD live?

I’ve chosen How Music Came to the Ainchan People, a novel by Barbadian master storyteller Timothy Callender for a roundtable book discussion for Barbados’ Heritage Month. Monday, June 28, 6:30 pm.

On Facebook & Youtube. Join us…and join in!