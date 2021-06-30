PRIME MINISTER’S OLDER BROTHER DEPARTS UNEXPECTEDLY: ARDENT ARSENAL FAN RESTS IN POWER

by AirBourne / June 30th, 2021

This one is a rough one for all of us but especially for Shawn, Emanuelle and Laurenne, for my parents and for Stewart, Elan and me.

Quick and rough. I thank all of you who have reached out with your prayers and condolences.

(2ND FROM LEFT) Warren Douglas Mottley - a good husband, a good father, a good son - my brother, my friend!

(2ND FROM LEFT) Warren Douglas Mottley – a good husband, a good father, a good son – my brother, my friend!

We love you so much but you know what you will never leave us…

EDITOR’S NOTE

I join in the grief, was truly surprised, he loved to comment and offer advice on this very site. Always enjoyed his views on UK football, especially his devotion to Arsenal. Ever a gentleman on being confused with renowned Sax man and cousin, Arturo Tappin. To say he will be missed is a massive understatement.

Follow on Instagram

Stay in touch with the conversation, subscribe to the RSS feed for comments on this post.

Comments

add a comment

Some HTML is OK

or, reply to this post via trackback.

  • My Bdos Lottery Top Up 20201
  • Lewis Haynes
  • SG Creative Right Brain Ad 336x280 01 1
  • Poster7 120x600