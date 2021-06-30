PRIME MINISTER’S OLDER BROTHER DEPARTS UNEXPECTEDLY: ARDENT ARSENAL FAN RESTS IN POWER
This one is a rough one for all of us but especially for Shawn, Emanuelle and Laurenne, for my parents and for Stewart, Elan and me.
Quick and rough. I thank all of you who have reached out with your prayers and condolences.
We love you so much but you know what you will never leave us…
EDITOR’S NOTE
I join in the grief, was truly surprised, he loved to comment and offer advice on this very site. Always enjoyed his views on UK football, especially his devotion to Arsenal. Ever a gentleman on being confused with renowned Sax man and cousin, Arturo Tappin. To say he will be missed is a massive understatement.