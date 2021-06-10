Prime Minister Mia Amor Mottley remembers the late Clairmonte Taitt

Every so often, some shining light in our midst flickers out, and it is only then that we pause long enough to recognize the extent to which he or she illuminated the path we walked.

Today, as I pause to pay tribute to Clairmonte Taitt at his passing, I cannot help but reflect on his quiet but outstanding contribution to life in Barbados — to the performing arts and to broadcasting — and to bridging the waters between us and Guyana, where he was born.

Clairmonte’s life can serve as an inspiration for Caribbean people today, but only if we are able to throw away that impaired vision that too often compels us to view the Caribbean Sea as an obstacle rather than a pathway to endless promise and possibilities.

I salute you, Clairmonte — actor, director, vocalist, violinist and broadcaster. As you soar with the angels, we will not dishonour the legacy you have left for the people of the Caribbean after 88 years in our midst.

On behalf of the Government and people of Barbados, I extend sincere condolences to his family, friends and the performing arts community of Barbados, who will no doubt miss his pronounced tenor voice on and off the stage.

May his soul rest in peace.