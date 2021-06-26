Pride Month Illumination of Bridgetown U.S. Embassy

by Bajan Reporter / June 26th, 2021

The Embassy of the United States to Barbados, the Eastern Caribbean, and the OECS lights up in rainbow colors this weekend as a call to action to work for equality, liberty, and justice for all. U.S. President Joe Biden proclaimed June 2021 as Lesbian, Gay, Bisexual, Transgender, and Queer Pride Month in the United States. This Pride Month, we recognize the valuable contributions of LGBTQI+ individuals across America, and we reaffirm our commitment with LGBTQI+ persons everywhere in their ongoing struggle against discrimination and injustice.

The illumination of the Embassy coincides with two important turning points in the fight for LGBTQI+ rights: June 26, the anniversary of the historic <strong>Obergefell v. Hodges</strong> U.S. Supreme Court decision in 2015, which ruled that the fundamental right to marry is guaranteed to same-sex couples; and June 28, which marks the anniversary of the start of the Stonewall riots of 1969, which catalyzed the gay rights movement.

LGBTQI+ rights are human rights. To the LGBTQI+ community worldwide, we see you, we support you, and we are inspired by your courage to accept nothing less than full equality.

