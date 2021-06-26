Pride Month Illumination of Bridgetown U.S. Embassy

The Embassy of the United States to Barbados, the Eastern Caribbean, and the OECS lights up in rainbow colors this weekend as a call to action to work for equality, liberty, and justice for all. U.S. President Joe Biden proclaimed June 2021 as Lesbian, Gay, Bisexual, Transgender, and Queer Pride Month in the United States. This Pride Month, we recognize the valuable contributions of LGBTQI+ individuals across America, and we reaffirm our commitment with LGBTQI+ persons everywhere in their ongoing struggle against discrimination and injustice.

LGBTQI+ rights are human rights. To the LGBTQI+ community worldwide, we see you, we support you, and we are inspired by your courage to accept nothing less than full equality.