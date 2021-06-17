Power Outages Take Some BWA Pumping Stations Offline

by Bajan Reporter / June 17th, 2021

The Barbados Water Authority wishes to advise that power outages in some northern, eastern and central parts of the island have caused some of its pumping stations in these areas to go offline.

Teams are currently working on the restoration of power. However, as this process continues customers in these areas may experience low water pressure or outages.

Water tankers have been dispatched to assist residents in the affected areas in the interim.

The BWA apologises for the inconvenience this service disruption may cause.

