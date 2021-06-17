Police engage in firefight at Gill’s Rd; 27 year old KIASTAN HALLEN CLARKE now dead

by DevilsAdvocate / June 17th, 2021

This afternoon – Thursday 17th June 2021, about 1:20 pm, based on a tip off, patrol units from the Force encountered a motor vehicle and had an unstated reason to stop this vehicle along Lower Gills Road, St. Michael.

It was stopped and while doing so, two occupants got out and fled that vehicle.

A third individual was armed with a firearm and engaged the police, police fired in an effort to defend themselves.

The deceased is identified as 27 year old <strong>KIASTAN HALLEN CLARKE</strong> of 2ND AVENUE GREEN HILL, ST. MICHAEL who was the subject of a WANTED MAN Bulletin issued on <strong>8<sup>th</sup> </strong><strong>June 2021</strong>.

The man received injuries and was pronounced dead at the scene by a medical doctor who visited the scene.

  • Rodney Inniss – Insp. (Ag);
    Public Relations Officer
