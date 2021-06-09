Play, Win & Multiply with The Barbados Lottery’s all new Multiplier Suite of Games

New and existing players of The Barbados Lottery are reaping the benefits of the all new 100X and 50X the Cash scratch tickets in the Multiplier Suite of games.

With over $2.9 million in total cash prizes to be won, the $20 100X the Cash scratch ticket gives the player approximately 33 chances to win up to $200,000 and the $10 50X the Cash scratch ticket a total of 27 chances to win up to $80,000.

Ferdinand Lord, Site Operations Manager at The Barbados Lottery noted: “It is always an exciting feeling to know that we are giving our customers more opportunities to win. Our customers love our easy to play scratch ticket games and the new Multiplier series combines this ease of play with two economical cost options and multiple chances to win.”

Also adding to the excitement, is the inclusion of ten “luxury” boxes which have been sent to ten popular social media influencers across Barbados to promote the new games. Each “luxury” box contains 100X the Cash and 50X the Cash scratch tickets and other attractive items for each influencer. The “unboxing’ videos by each influencer will not only showcase the games, but also demonstrate “How to Play” them. Players can also learn “How to Play” the 100X the Cash and 50X the Cash scratch ticket games via The Barbados Lottery’s YouTube, Facebook and Instagram pages.

Adhering to the tagline “Your Money Multiplier”, each game gives players multiple chances to receive money-multiplying rewards. “Our players have already shown great interest in both games,” stated Mr. Lord, “and are excited to PLAY, WIN & MULTIPLY with the 100X and 50X the Cash scratch ticket games.”