Pandemic Restrictions lighten once more; Horse-Racing and Shopping on Sundays gradually allowed

Plus, the long awaited plea for Sunday shopping to resume was answered and will resume on June 13 under the new directive which also paves the way for sports to resume without spectators, subject to protocols. Meanwhile, competitive sports, including horseracing, can safely operate once given the nod by the Covid-19 Monitoring Unit.

Abrahams said the Barbados Turf Club came with a proposal above what was required by Government and as such approval was granted. No spectators will be allowed at the Garrison Savannah, and on any given race day, between 400 and 500 people will be present. Provisions are also in place for online betting.