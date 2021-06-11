LIVE FIRING EXERCISE AT SEA ON JUNE 11th AND 15th

Fishermen and mariners are advised that the Barbados Coast Guard and the Barbados Regiment of the Barbados Defence Force (BDF) will be conducting a Live Fire Gunnery exercise tomorrow, Friday, June 11, and Tuesday, June 15, in the area west of the Cement Plant jetty.

The exercise will be conducted between the coordinates 13° 16′ North 059° 43.25′ West and 13° 18′ North 059° 43.05′ West to 13° 16′ North 059° 44.38′ West and 13° 18′ North 059° 44.38′ West.

Operators of all marine craft are advised to keep clear of the area and maintain a distance of not less than 12 nautical miles from the exercise area to its northern, southern and western limiting lines.

All mariners are urged to take extreme care and caution while operating on the west and northwest coast of the island on the above-mentioned dates.

The exercise is being conducted to familiarise, train, and perfect the skills of personnel from an afloat platform, while improving the overall standard of marksmanship within the BDF. (JRB/BGIS)